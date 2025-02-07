Left Menu

Land Compensation Fraud Exposed: Four Arrested in Thane

Four individuals have been arrested for allegedly embezzling Rs 74.5 lakh intended as compensation for tribals whose lands were acquired for the Mumbai-Vadodara Highway. The fraud was uncovered after a complaint by Jijabai Divekar, and involves manipulation and unauthorized transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:19 IST
Land Compensation Fraud Exposed: Four Arrested in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have apprehended four individuals in connection with the misappropriation of Rs 74.5 lakh designated as compensation for ten tribals whose land was procured for the Mumbai-Vadodara Highway project in Maharashtra's Thane district. Police efforts continue as they seek three more suspects.

The case surfaced following a complaint filed by Jijabai Divekar, a resident of Ambernath taluka, on January 24. Divekar reported that her compensation for land acquisition was manipulated, leading to fraudulent transactions.

An acquaintance of Divekar allegedly exploited the landowners by getting their thumbprints under false pretenses to withdraw funds. Instead, substantial amounts were diverted to unauthorized accounts, amounting to a total fraud of Rs 74.5 lakh, as revealed by police investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025