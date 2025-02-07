Land Compensation Fraud Exposed: Four Arrested in Thane

Authorities have apprehended four individuals in connection with the misappropriation of Rs 74.5 lakh designated as compensation for ten tribals whose land was procured for the Mumbai-Vadodara Highway project in Maharashtra's Thane district. Police efforts continue as they seek three more suspects.

The case surfaced following a complaint filed by Jijabai Divekar, a resident of Ambernath taluka, on January 24. Divekar reported that her compensation for land acquisition was manipulated, leading to fraudulent transactions.

An acquaintance of Divekar allegedly exploited the landowners by getting their thumbprints under false pretenses to withdraw funds. Instead, substantial amounts were diverted to unauthorized accounts, amounting to a total fraud of Rs 74.5 lakh, as revealed by police investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)