Brussels Drug Gang Violence Escalates with Fatal Shooting

A deadly shooting in Brussels has underscored a troubling rise in criminal activity linked to drug gangs. The Brussels prosecutor's office confirmed the incident on Friday, stating that it likely resulted from clashes between rival factions.

This fatal shooting comes on the heels of another incident just days earlier in which no one was harmed, but it prompted a temporary closure of several metro stations as authorities conducted their manhunt.

Officials are currently investigating any links between this latest act of violence and the previous week's shooting, further highlighting the growing issue of gang-related crime in the Belgian capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)