Uncovering Diplomatic Talks: Indonesia Seeks Repatriation of Convicted Rapist

Indonesia has initiated discussions with Britain concerning the repatriation of Reynhard Sinaga, convicted as the most prolific rapist in British legal history. Sinaga was sentenced in 2020 for drugging and assaulting 48 men in Manchester.

The verdict requires Sinaga to serve at least 30 years for 159 crimes from 2015 to 2017. Talks led by Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Indonesia's senior minister for law and human rights, are in early stages, exploring options like a prisoner transfer or exchange.

Indonesia is also evaluating the repatriation of Riduan Isamuddin, linked to terror attacks such as the 2002 Bali bombings. Under British law, Sinaga can only seek leniency after serving 30 years, stressing the complexity of these international negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)