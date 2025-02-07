Left Menu

Uncovering Diplomatic Talks: Indonesia Seeks Repatriation of Convicted Rapist

Indonesia is in preliminary discussions with Britain seeking the repatriation of Reynhard Sinaga, the most prolific rapist in British history. Sinaga was sentenced in Manchester to serve a minimum of 30 years for 159 offences. Talks also involve the potential return of a Guantanamo detainee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:11 IST
Uncovering Diplomatic Talks: Indonesia Seeks Repatriation of Convicted Rapist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia has initiated discussions with Britain concerning the repatriation of Reynhard Sinaga, convicted as the most prolific rapist in British legal history. Sinaga was sentenced in 2020 for drugging and assaulting 48 men in Manchester.

The verdict requires Sinaga to serve at least 30 years for 159 crimes from 2015 to 2017. Talks led by Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Indonesia's senior minister for law and human rights, are in early stages, exploring options like a prisoner transfer or exchange.

Indonesia is also evaluating the repatriation of Riduan Isamuddin, linked to terror attacks such as the 2002 Bali bombings. Under British law, Sinaga can only seek leniency after serving 30 years, stressing the complexity of these international negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025