Bijnor Man Sentenced to Life for Grisly Dowry Death
A Bijnor court sentenced a man named Sachin to life imprisonment for murdering his wife, Manju, by setting her ablaze after a prolonged period of harassment. His parents and cousin were acquitted due to insufficient evidence in this tragic dowry death case.
- Country:
- India
A Bijnor court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of the gruesome murder of his wife by setting her ablaze.
The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Anupam Singh, who sentenced 37-year-old Sachin to life imprisonment along with a Rs 25,000 fine on February 5, said prosecution lawyer Varun Rajput.
According to the prosecution, Manju, 33, from Jaspur, Uttarakhand, was continuously harassed by her husband and in-laws before the tragic incident on April 3, 2022. While Sachin's parents and cousin were acquitted due to lack of evidence, he was held solely responsible for the heinous act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bijnor
- court
- life imprisonment
- dowry death
- verdict
- sentence
- Sachin
- Mohalla Joshiyan
- Manju
- Uttarakhand
ALSO READ
Sachin Tendulkar Foundation: Celebrating 5 Years of Empowering Dreams
Delhi High Court's Verdict Soon on MP Rashid Engineer Bail Plea in Terror-Funding Case
Mumbai court sentences filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma to three months in jail in a cheque bounce case.
Madras High Court Upholds ICC Verdict in HCL Technologies Case
Italy's Highest Court to Deliver Verdict on Amanda Knox's Slander Case