Bijnor Man Sentenced to Life for Grisly Dowry Death

A Bijnor court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of the gruesome murder of his wife by setting her ablaze.

The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Anupam Singh, who sentenced 37-year-old Sachin to life imprisonment along with a Rs 25,000 fine on February 5, said prosecution lawyer Varun Rajput.

According to the prosecution, Manju, 33, from Jaspur, Uttarakhand, was continuously harassed by her husband and in-laws before the tragic incident on April 3, 2022. While Sachin's parents and cousin were acquitted due to lack of evidence, he was held solely responsible for the heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)