ICC Faces U.S. Sanctions Over Netanyahu Arrest Warrant

The International Criminal Court (ICC) criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose sanctions on its staff. Trump sanctioned those involved in ICC investigations of U.S. citizens or allies, protesting the warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. The ICC urged member states to rally for justice and human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:17 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has formally condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose sanctions on its officials. These sanctions target personnel involved in ICC investigations related to U.S. citizens and allies, a move reiterated by Trump from his first term. The sanctions were a direct protest against the ICC's issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, coinciding with Netanyahu's visit to Washington.

The ICC warned that President Trump's order might jeopardize its essential judicial work and called upon its 125 member states to 'stand united' in support of justice and human rights. The court expressed solidarity with its staff and pledged commitment to delivering justice for countless victims of grave crimes worldwide.

Established in 2002, the ICC is tasked with prosecuting instances of war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and aggressive acts, particularly where member nations fail to act. While it prosecutes crimes by nationals or within the territories of its member states, the United States, notably, is not among these members.

