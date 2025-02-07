Left Menu

Trump's Tornado: Sanctions Stir Global Debate on ICC

President Donald Trump has imposed economic and travel sanctions on those involved in International Criminal Court investigations of U.S. citizens and allies. The move has sparked international condemnation, as well as some support. The sanctions aim to prevent ICC staff from traveling to or holding assets in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:00 IST
Trump's Tornado: Sanctions Stir Global Debate on ICC
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's administration has executed a controversial decision to impose economic and travel sanctions on individuals linked with International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations into U.S. citizens and allies, including Israel. The decision has garnered both criticism and commendation from around the globe, igniting diplomatic tensions.

The sanctions were announced during a visit from Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, himself subject to ICC scrutiny over actions in Gaza. The ICC, defending its role in global justice, has urged its 125 member states for support, underlining its commitment to deliver justice for victims of atrocities worldwide.

European leaders have voiced their opposition. Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, expressed concerns that sanctioning the ICC risks undermining its independence. Meanwhile, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has noted the sanctions as a cue to reconsider their ICC membership, suggesting shifts in international politics under the 'Trump-tornado'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025