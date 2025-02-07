Trump's Tornado: Sanctions Stir Global Debate on ICC

President Donald Trump's administration has executed a controversial decision to impose economic and travel sanctions on individuals linked with International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations into U.S. citizens and allies, including Israel. The decision has garnered both criticism and commendation from around the globe, igniting diplomatic tensions.

The sanctions were announced during a visit from Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, himself subject to ICC scrutiny over actions in Gaza. The ICC, defending its role in global justice, has urged its 125 member states for support, underlining its commitment to deliver justice for victims of atrocities worldwide.

European leaders have voiced their opposition. Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, expressed concerns that sanctioning the ICC risks undermining its independence. Meanwhile, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has noted the sanctions as a cue to reconsider their ICC membership, suggesting shifts in international politics under the 'Trump-tornado'.

