UK Ex-Contractor Faces Court Over Secret Leak Charges

In a London courtroom on Friday, an ex-British government contractor faced serious allegations regarding national security breaches. The man, identified as Juan Joseph, is charged with two counts under the Official Secrets Act.

Prosecutor Jane Stansfield outlined the charges, noting that Joseph allegedly disclosed sensitive information while he previously worked within the UK's intelligence circle, although specific details remain under wraps. The alleged breaches reportedly do not pertain to international relations.

Joseph, representing himself, pled not guilty to both charges, asserting his innocence. The case is set to continue at the historic Old Bailey on February 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)