UK Ex-Contractor Faces Court Over Secret Leak Charges
Juan Joseph, a former British government contractor, appeared in a London court, facing charges under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly making disclosures harmful to national security. The information, considered damaging to the UK intelligence community, was reportedly unrelated to international relations. Joseph has pleaded not guilty.
In a London courtroom on Friday, an ex-British government contractor faced serious allegations regarding national security breaches. The man, identified as Juan Joseph, is charged with two counts under the Official Secrets Act.
Prosecutor Jane Stansfield outlined the charges, noting that Joseph allegedly disclosed sensitive information while he previously worked within the UK's intelligence circle, although specific details remain under wraps. The alleged breaches reportedly do not pertain to international relations.
Joseph, representing himself, pled not guilty to both charges, asserting his innocence. The case is set to continue at the historic Old Bailey on February 14.
