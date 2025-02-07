Defiant Gaza: Restaurateurs Rebuilding Against the Odds
Palestinians in Gaza are determined to rebuild their seafront dining spots, opposing U.S. President Trump's vision of a 'Riviera of the Middle East.' Despite destruction from past conflicts, locals aim to revive their tourism industry, insisting on maintaining their Arab heritage and resisting foreign intervention.
In Gaza, resilience runs deep as locals vow to rebuild beachfront restaurants and hotels, challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's plan of a 'Riviera of the Middle East.' The proposed vision involves a depopulated, U.S.-controlled area that has drawn widespread international criticism.
Despite significant destruction from a prolonged Israeli offensive, Gaza had, against the odds, developed a modest tourism sector along the Mediterranean coast. Assad Abu Haseira, a determined local, declared that everything could be restored, committing to restart his restaurant's operations even amidst rubble.
Gazans see parallels to the 1948 'Nakba', when many were displaced following Israel's creation. Trump's redevelopment proposal, echoing past strategies by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, faces fierce opposition from Gaza's resilient population, underscoring their refusal to abandon their homes and heritage.
