Inhumane Deportation: Delhi Congress Urges NHRC Investigation

The Delhi unit of the Congress submitted a formal complaint to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) regarding the deportation of 104 Indian illegal immigrants from the United States. The party claims that the manner of deportation was 'inhumane' and a breach of human rights.

The complaint demands an investigation into the deportation and calls for the central government's intervention to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future. The citizens deported had traveled to the US seeking employment and weren't engaged in any criminal activities, as stated by the party.

Describing the deportation process, the party highlighted that the immigrants were sent back on a US military aircraft restrained in shackles for over 40 hours. The Delhi Congress seeks answers from the NHRC on the reasons behind this treatment and urges the government to uphold international human rights laws.

