Call for Accountability in Jammu & Kashmir

The Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has condemned the recent killings in the districts of Kathua and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that the cycle of violence will persist until accountability is enforced.

In Kathua, Makhan Din, a 26-year-old local accused of militancy, reportedly committed suicide following alleged police harassment. Meanwhile, in Baramulla, a truck driver was fatally shot by the Army after he failed to stop at a checkpost despite warnings.

Farooq remarked that the ongoing extrajudicial killings and rights violations will continue unless perpetrators face justice. The Hurriyat Conference expressed their sorrow and condemnation of these incidents, urging authorities to conduct thorough investigations and prevent future occurrences.

