Call for Accountability in Jammu & Kashmir
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, condemned recent killings in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the need for accountability. The deaths involved a young villager accused of militancy and a truck driver shot by the Army. Farooq emphasized that justice and proper investigations are necessary to prevent such events.
The Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has condemned the recent killings in the districts of Kathua and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that the cycle of violence will persist until accountability is enforced.
In Kathua, Makhan Din, a 26-year-old local accused of militancy, reportedly committed suicide following alleged police harassment. Meanwhile, in Baramulla, a truck driver was fatally shot by the Army after he failed to stop at a checkpost despite warnings.
Farooq remarked that the ongoing extrajudicial killings and rights violations will continue unless perpetrators face justice. The Hurriyat Conference expressed their sorrow and condemnation of these incidents, urging authorities to conduct thorough investigations and prevent future occurrences.
