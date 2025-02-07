Supreme Court Advocates Sensitivity in Domestic Violence Cases
The Supreme Court emphasized the need for sensitivity in handling domestic violence cases, stating that only specific charges should be brought against accused family members, not sweeping allegations. The court warned against misuse of the law, cautioning that family unity should be preserved unless specific criminal actions are proven.
The Supreme Court on Friday stressed the importance of handling domestic violence cases with sensitivity and precision, cautioning against implicating family members of the accused without specific charges.
Justices B V Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh recognized the high emotions in matrimonial disputes, potentially leading to indiscriminate allegations against uninvolved family members.
The judgement comes as the apex court quashed proceedings against certain relatives in a domestic violence case, emphasizing the need for concrete allegations to prevent misapplication of criminal law.
