High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Threatens Sanctions Amid Congo-Rwanda Tensions

The U.S. warns of potential sanctions on Rwandan and Congolese officials to address conflicts in eastern Congo. Calls for Rwandan military withdrawal from Congo accompany discussions at a summit involving key regional leaders. The ongoing conflict, with alleged Rwandan backing of M23 rebels, threatens regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has issued a stark warning of possible sanctions targeting officials in Rwanda and Congo. This comes as part of efforts to quell the escalating conflict in eastern Congo, ahead of a critical summit, according to a diplomatic note accessed by Reuters on Friday.

The note highlights tensions between Kinshasa and Kigali, with each side accusing the other of fueling unrest. Washington has called for the Rwandan military to pull back its troops and heavy weaponry from Congolese territory, indicating that failure to comply could lead to sanctions against both governments' military and government officials.

The summit in Tanzania could see Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame come face-to-face, despite accusations from Congo and international entities such as the U.N., claiming Rwanda supports the rebel group M23. Despite the gravity of these allegations, Rwanda denies any involvement. Amid the volatile climate, new hostilities have emerged with M23 capturing strategic areas, further escalating humanitarian crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

