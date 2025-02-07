Karnataka's Controversial Loan Recovery Ordinance: A Clash of Rights and Regulations

Karnataka's proposed ordinance to regulate microfinancing has sparked debate over its impact on loan recovery methods, following the governor's rejection of the bill. The ordinance aims to curtail illegal and coercive lending practices that have troubled many areas in the state.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot criticized the ordinance for potentially imposing injustices on lenders, pushing Minister H K Patil to clarify its objectives. According to Patil, the law targets unlicensed lenders and predatory practices, without infringing upon the rights of legal lenders who adhere to proper procedures.

Patil emphasized the urgency and necessity of the ordinance, drafted after extensive consultations amid a spate of suicides tied to aggressive loan recoveries. Despite the setback, he stated the ordinance would soon be presented as a bill for legislative discussion and development into comprehensive law.

(With inputs from agencies.)