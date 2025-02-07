Egypt and Arab Partners Stand Firm Against Palestinian Displacement
Egypt, along with Arab nations such as Jordan and Saudi Arabia, has reiterated its opposition to the displacement of Palestinians following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting their relocation. Arab countries emphasize a two-state solution and condemn any attempt to move Palestinians as a violation of international law.
In a decisive stance, Egypt has coordinated with Arab partners, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, to oppose the displacement of Palestinians. This comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial suggestion that Palestinians be moved from Gaza.
Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, communicated with counterparts from 11 nations to underscore the longstanding Arab position on maintaining Palestinian rights. This position rejects displacing Palestinians or encouraging their relocation, emphasizing the need for a two-state solution.
Trump proposed a U.S. administration of Gaza, intending to create a Middle Eastern 'Riviera' by relocating Palestinians to countries like Egypt and Jordan. However, Arab nations view this idea as a severe violation of international law, which threatens regional peace and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
