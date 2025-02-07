Egypt and Arab Partners Stand Firm Against Palestinian Displacement

In a decisive stance, Egypt has coordinated with Arab partners, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, to oppose the displacement of Palestinians. This comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial suggestion that Palestinians be moved from Gaza.

Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, communicated with counterparts from 11 nations to underscore the longstanding Arab position on maintaining Palestinian rights. This position rejects displacing Palestinians or encouraging their relocation, emphasizing the need for a two-state solution.

Trump proposed a U.S. administration of Gaza, intending to create a Middle Eastern 'Riviera' by relocating Palestinians to countries like Egypt and Jordan. However, Arab nations view this idea as a severe violation of international law, which threatens regional peace and stability.

