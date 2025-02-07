Cracked Dreams: Indian Deportees Duped by Travel Agents

Police authorities in Punjab and Haryana have launched investigations against several travel agents accused of defrauding Indian families of deported immigrants recently sent back by the US administration.

According to accounts from the deportees, travel agents allegedly lured them through dangerous 'dunki' routes to enter the US illegally, promising legitimate pathways instead. In one case, Amritsar Rural police booked Satnam Singh, a travel agent for reportedly defrauding client Daler Singh, part of the 104 Indians deported. Meanwhile, Haryana police have registered FIRs against three travel agents following complaints from deportees' families.

Among the deported individuals, 33 hailed from Haryana and Gujarat each, 30 from Punjab, with others from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh. Daler Singh's ordeal began with a desire for a better future in the US, only to suffer hardships en route via Brazil and Panama before arrest. Alleging duping by Satnam Singh despite promises of legal migration, Singh's reported payment of Rs 60 lakh was verified, leading to legal action. Similar actions were pursued in Haryana on complaints from other deportees.

