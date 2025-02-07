Controversial Court Clash: Interfaith Couple Faces Opposition
A Muslim man was assaulted by right-wing members outside Bhopal's district court while trying to marry a Hindu woman. Police are investigating the viral video of the incident. Right-wing leader Chandrashekhar Tiwari alleged blackmail against the man, and the police are considering filing an FIR.
- Country:
- India
A Muslim man seeking to marry a Hindu woman was assaulted outside a district court in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Friday, allegedly by members of a right-wing group.
A video of the attack, protected by a policeman, has gained significant traction on social media. Inspector Jai Hind Sharma from the MP Nagar police station stated that the couple was meeting a lawyer to notarize their documents, and the families have been contacted for statements.
The right-wing outfit's president, Chandrashekhar Tiwari, accused the man of blackmailing the woman and claimed the attack was a justified public reaction. The police are in the process of registering an FIR.
(With inputs from agencies.)