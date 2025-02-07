Left Menu

Estranged Wife Challenges Justice System

Karuna Sharma-Munde, the estranged first wife of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, expresses her dissatisfaction with the state women's commission, led by Rupali Chakankar of the NCP. Despite a court order for interim maintenance, Sharma questions the impartiality of the commission, citing its political affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:53 IST
Estranged Wife Challenges Justice System
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Karuna Sharma-Munde, the estranged wife of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, has publicly voiced her lack of faith in the state's women's commission, headed by Rupali Chakankar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Sharma's comments followed a judicial magistrate's order mandating Munde to provide an interim maintenance of Rs 2 lakh per month for her and her daughter, as the domestic violence case against him remains pending. She criticized Chakankar's potential bias, questioning the commission's ability to deliver justice due to political ties.

In response, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women maintained on X that they refrained from intervening in sub-judice cases. However, they confirmed that previous complaints filed by Sharma were duly addressed, with no current applications pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025