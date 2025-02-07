Estranged Wife Challenges Justice System

In a dramatic turn of events, Karuna Sharma-Munde, the estranged wife of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, has publicly voiced her lack of faith in the state's women's commission, headed by Rupali Chakankar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Sharma's comments followed a judicial magistrate's order mandating Munde to provide an interim maintenance of Rs 2 lakh per month for her and her daughter, as the domestic violence case against him remains pending. She criticized Chakankar's potential bias, questioning the commission's ability to deliver justice due to political ties.

In response, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women maintained on X that they refrained from intervening in sub-judice cases. However, they confirmed that previous complaints filed by Sharma were duly addressed, with no current applications pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)