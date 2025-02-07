Left Menu

Tragic Training Fall: Air Force Officer's Parachute Fails in Agra

Warrant Officer Manjunath, stationed at Agra Air Force base, lost his life when his parachute failed during a training exercise. Out of twelve jumpers, his was the only parachute that did not open, leading to a fatal fall into a wheat field. Legal procedures have been completed.

A tragic incident occurred in Agra on Friday when an Air Force warrant officer lost his life during a parachute training exercise. Police reports detail the events that led to this unfortunate happening.

The drill involved twelve trainee jumpers, including Warrant Officer Manjunath, who jumped from an Air Force aircraft at 8:30 am. While the remaining 11 jumpers landed safely, Manjunath's parachute failed to open, according to Wing Commander Rohit Dahiya. This resulted in a fatal fall into a wheat field, from which fellow personnel transported him to the Air Force Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Manjunath, a resident of Karnataka, was posted at the Agra Air Force base. Inspector Pramod Sharma of the Malpura police station confirmed that requisite legal procedures, such as the panchnama and post-mortem examination, have been completed.

