Tragic Incident in Thane: A Community's Call for Justice

A tragic incident has shaken Thane city in Maharashtra, where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped. Authorities reported on Saturday that a 19-year-old man is in custody, facing charges related to the assault.

The incident unfolded after the girl had a quarrel with her elder sister, prompting her to leave her home and sit by a lake. It was here that the accused reportedly lured her to his residence.

The police have filed a case against the suspect under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, aiming to secure justice for the young victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)