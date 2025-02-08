Tragic Incident in Thane: A Community's Call for Justice
A 13-year-old girl in Thane, Maharashtra, was reportedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a 19-year-old male. The incident occurred after the girl left her home following a family dispute. The suspected assailant was apprehended by police and charged under several legal provisions for this heinous act.
A tragic incident has shaken Thane city in Maharashtra, where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped. Authorities reported on Saturday that a 19-year-old man is in custody, facing charges related to the assault.
The incident unfolded after the girl had a quarrel with her elder sister, prompting her to leave her home and sit by a lake. It was here that the accused reportedly lured her to his residence.
The police have filed a case against the suspect under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, aiming to secure justice for the young victim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
