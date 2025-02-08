Left Menu

Local Deputies Expand Immigration Role Amidst Controversial 287(g) Program Revival

Hamilton County deputies in Indiana seek to partner with federal authorities under the 287(g) program to detain immigrants in the U.S. illegally. Supported by Trump, this initiative aims for local officers to interrogate and detain immigrants, raising concerns of racial profiling and community impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:04 IST
  • United States

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in Indianapolis suburbs is poised to partner with federal immigration authorities under the 287(g) program. This initiative, supported by former President Trump, enables local deputies like those in Hamilton County to identify and detain immigrants facing charges in the country illegally.

Law enforcement across the nation are expected to join this controversial program, which revives and expands a model paused under the Obama administration over racial profiling concerns. The Trump administration hopes local officers can arrest on the streets, not just in jails.

Critics, including the American Immigration Council, warn that such partnerships lead to racial profiling and diminish community trust in local law enforcement. Meanwhile, lawmakers in various states are advocating for mandatory ICE cooperation policies, as states like Florida and Georgia lead the national push.

(With inputs from agencies.)

