Local Deputies Expand Immigration Role Amidst Controversial 287(g) Program Revival

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in Indianapolis suburbs is poised to partner with federal immigration authorities under the 287(g) program. This initiative, supported by former President Trump, enables local deputies like those in Hamilton County to identify and detain immigrants facing charges in the country illegally.

Law enforcement across the nation are expected to join this controversial program, which revives and expands a model paused under the Obama administration over racial profiling concerns. The Trump administration hopes local officers can arrest on the streets, not just in jails.

Critics, including the American Immigration Council, warn that such partnerships lead to racial profiling and diminish community trust in local law enforcement. Meanwhile, lawmakers in various states are advocating for mandatory ICE cooperation policies, as states like Florida and Georgia lead the national push.

