Tragic Orchestration: The Release Ceremony Unveiled

In a controlled release ceremony, three hostages appeared frail and gaunt, watched over by armed militants.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated, "We will not accept the shocking scenes," though no punitive actions were specified. Past chaotic releases delayed Palestinian prisoner releases.

President Isaac Herzog described their captivity as "491 days of hell." Opposition leader Yair Lapid urged extending the truce with Hamas to rescue remaining hostages.

