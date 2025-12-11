Amnesty's Revealing Report: Crimes Against Humanity by Hamas

Amnesty International's latest report has spotlighted severe allegations against Palestinian militant group Hamas, accusing it of crimes against humanity during a pivotal attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The human rights organization's detailed analysis presents a vivid account of alleged atrocities.

The report claimed that crimes, encompassing murder, torture, imprisonment, and sexual abuses, were part of a systematic assault on civilians, based on interviews with over 70 eyewitnesses, including victims' families and forensic experts, and review of extensive multimedia evidence.

While Hamas has categorically denied such charges, urging a retraction, Israeli officials have yet to respond. The controversial report underscores a complex narrative amidst ongoing conflict, while a parallel investigation into Israel's actions in Gaza by Amnesty suggests potential genocide, stirring further international debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)