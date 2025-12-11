Left Menu

Amnesty's Revealing Report: Crimes Against Humanity by Hamas

A recent report by Amnesty International accuses Hamas of committing crimes against humanity during its attack on Israel in October 2023. The investigation highlights murder, torture, and other grave offenses against civilians. Hamas has denied the allegations as Israel contends its actions targeted Hamas, not civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amnesty International's latest report has spotlighted severe allegations against Palestinian militant group Hamas, accusing it of crimes against humanity during a pivotal attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The human rights organization's detailed analysis presents a vivid account of alleged atrocities.

The report claimed that crimes, encompassing murder, torture, imprisonment, and sexual abuses, were part of a systematic assault on civilians, based on interviews with over 70 eyewitnesses, including victims' families and forensic experts, and review of extensive multimedia evidence.

While Hamas has categorically denied such charges, urging a retraction, Israeli officials have yet to respond. The controversial report underscores a complex narrative amidst ongoing conflict, while a parallel investigation into Israel's actions in Gaza by Amnesty suggests potential genocide, stirring further international debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

