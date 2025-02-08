Left Menu

Officials Face Legal Action for False Development Claims in Palghar

The Tribal Development Review Committee has ordered a criminal case against two officials from Palghar for allegedly submitting false reports on completed development projects. The engineers provided misleading documents, claiming 31 projects had been completed using repetitive images. An inspection was ordered to assess the actual status of the roads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:35 IST
Officials Face Legal Action for False Development Claims in Palghar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Tribal Development Review Committee has commanded legal action against two officials accused of fabricating reports on developmental works in Palghar. On Saturday, authorities reported that these officials, who previously served in Palghar Zilla Parishad's construction department, were under scrutiny for providing false project completion reports.

The engineers in question are alleged to have submitted misleading documents, inaccurately claiming the completion of 31 infrastructure projects by using duplicated images of the same roadway. The committee, led by Vivek Pandit, has taken a firm stance by directing that these actions be prosecuted under legal provisions concerning government deception and false documentation.

To further assess the validity of these claims, Pandit has mandated a thorough inspection of the roads supposedly constructed by the Zilla Parishad, Public Works Department, and under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. This inspection aims to uncover any inconsistencies and confirm the genuine status of the development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

