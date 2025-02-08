Syria's Chemical Arms Accountability: A New Dawn?

In a significant diplomatic move, a delegation from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) arrived in Damascus for discussions with Syria's new leadership. This visit marks the OPCW's first interaction with Syrian officials since the fall of Bashar Assad.

Syria, a member of the OPCW since 2013, has been under scrutiny for alleged use of chemical weapons during its prolonged civil conflict. The OPCW's Director-General, Fernando Arias, described the talks as 'long, productive, and very open,' focusing on Syria's commitments under the Chemical Weapons Convention and the OPCW's role in eliminating Syria's chemical weapons remnants.

Although progress had been hindered by strained relations with the previous Syrian authorities, this visit aims to reinvigorate cooperative efforts, alongside addressing potential contamination from Israeli airstrikes on former military sites.

