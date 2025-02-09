Fatal Family Fallout: Son Murders Father Over Alcohol Money in Andhra Pradesh

In a shocking incident from Andhra Pradesh's Indlacheruvu village, a 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his elderly father in a dispute over money. The suspect, P Mariadas, reportedly demanded money for alcohol from his 79-year-old father, P Yesu, during the early hours of Sunday.

When his father refused to comply with the financial demand, Mariadas allegedly attacked him with a metallic part from his chainsaw, leading to the father's death. The tragic family altercation has stunned the local community as the two had been living together for an extended period.

Following the murder, police apprehended Mariadas and charged him under BNS Section 302. This incident adds to growing concerns over alcohol-related violence in the region. The suspect's wife and children had reportedly vacated their home days before due to disturbances caused by Mariadas' drinking behavior.

