VA Tech WABAG Secures Major ISTP Project in Saudi Arabia

VA Tech WABAG, a prominent player in water treatment, has won a significant consortium order valued at $371 million. The contract, awarded by Al Haer Environmental Services Company, involves the engineering, procurement, and construction of a 200 MLD Independent Sewage Treatment Plant located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The development, part of Saudi Arabia's expansive 'Vision 2030' initiative, aims to enhance the quality of sewage treatment services across the Kingdom. Saudi Water Partnership Company, noted as the principal off-taker, collaborates with a consortium comprising Miahona Company, Marafiq, and N.V. Besix S.A., outlining its commitment to advancing water and wastewater projects.

Earlier this year, WABAG secured another key order in Saudi Arabia for a 20 MLD industrial wastewater treatment plant at Ras Tanura Refinery Complex. Regional Head of Sales and Marketing, Sivakumar V, described the latest achievement as a strategic milestone reinforcing WABAG's leadership within the Middle East region.

