Tragic Discoveries: Libya's Hidden Migrant Crisis

Libyan security authorities have made a grim discovery, uncovering at least 28 bodies of migrants from a mass grave in the southeastern desert. The announcement came via a Facebook post by the country's attorney general. The grave was found north of Kufra city, where 76 migrants were also freed from forced detention.

The city of Kufra, located over 1,700 kilometers from the capital Tripoli, was the site of this chilling discovery. Earlier, the Alwahat security directorate recovered 19 bodies from a mass grave in the Jikharra area, and the Libyan Red Crescent retrieved 10 bodies near Dila port in Zawiya city after a boat sank.

Libya's post-2011 turmoil has made it a perilous transit route for migrants heading to Europe, crossing treacherous deserts and the Mediterranean. The attorney general revealed that a criminal gang was responsible for detaining, torturing, and humiliating migrants. Authorities are deeply investigating the causes of deaths, gathering survivor testimonies, and have arrested three suspects.

