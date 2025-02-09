Controversy Erupts Over Mosque Demolition Following Expired Stay Order
Authorities have commenced the demolition of the Madni mosque, deemed illegally constructed, after a high court stay order expired. The mosque, contested since 1999, faced scrutiny following recent inquiries. Officials assert legal backing, while local leaders claim the mosque's legitimacy and vow to challenge the action in court.
Authorities initiated the demolition of the Madni mosque, situated in the district, after the expiration of a high court stay order. Concerns over the mosque's legality have persisted since 1999, but gained renewed attention recently, leading to the current dismantling effort.
On Sunday morning, under tight security, bulldozers tore down the three-storey structure. Circle Officer Kundan Singh and SDM Yogeshwar Singh led the operation as police officers secured the area. According to officials, this step was crucial to maintain law and order throughout the process.
Disputing the administration's actions, Madni Masjid Committee leader Haji Hamid argued that the mosque's construction was legitimate. He expressed intent to contest the demolition in court, describing the process as a unilateral decision by the authorities. The debate is expected to continue with further legal challenges.
