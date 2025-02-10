Rising Threat: TTP's Escalating Violence Against Pakistani Police

In a shocking escalation of violence, terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) kidnapped and killed two police officers in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Local authorities confirmed that the officers were abducted and later executed in an open field at Gurbaz Baka Khel, Bannu district.

The chilling act of violence was captured on film by the TTP militants, serving as a grim reminder of the group's increasing boldness. The officers were taken from Baka Khel Mandi within the jurisdiction of the Baka Khel police station, police reported.

Since the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan, TTP has intensified its militant activities, abandoning a ceasefire with the Pakistani government. The group has issued orders for escalated terrorist attacks nationwide, signaling a troubling rise in regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)