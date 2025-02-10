Left Menu

Ceasefire Consequences: The Fragile Balance in Gaza

Israeli forces withdrew from a key Gaza corridor under a ceasefire agreement, as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Netanyahu to extend the truce. Talks on the next phase face uncertainty, with hostages' families expressing urgency. Concurrently, violence surges in the West Bank amidst continuing military operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mughraqa | Updated: 10-02-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 00:42 IST
Ceasefire Consequences: The Fragile Balance in Gaza

Israeli forces have retreated from a significant corridor in Gaza as part of a fragile ceasefire, amid mounting calls for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prolong the truce. The release of gaunt hostages has intensified these demands, signaling the urgency of further negotiations.

Efforts to advance talks into the ceasefire's second phase, which aims at releasing more hostages and completing an Israeli retreat from Gaza, have stalled. A delegation sent to Qatar, a central mediator in the process, included only minor officials, casting doubt on prospective breakthroughs.

Alongside these developments, tensions in the occupied West Bank have escalated, leading to further violence. The Israeli military's operations continue, prompting investigations and exacerbating a volatile situation that highlights the broader regional implications of the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ecuador Decides: Noboa and Gonzalez Vying for the Presidency

Ecuador Decides: Noboa and Gonzalez Vying for the Presidency

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
4
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025