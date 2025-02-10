Ceasefire Consequences: The Fragile Balance in Gaza

Israeli forces have retreated from a significant corridor in Gaza as part of a fragile ceasefire, amid mounting calls for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prolong the truce. The release of gaunt hostages has intensified these demands, signaling the urgency of further negotiations.

Efforts to advance talks into the ceasefire's second phase, which aims at releasing more hostages and completing an Israeli retreat from Gaza, have stalled. A delegation sent to Qatar, a central mediator in the process, included only minor officials, casting doubt on prospective breakthroughs.

Alongside these developments, tensions in the occupied West Bank have escalated, leading to further violence. The Israeli military's operations continue, prompting investigations and exacerbating a volatile situation that highlights the broader regional implications of the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)