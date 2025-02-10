Left Menu

Tragedy at Arcade: Fatal Confrontation in Denver

A man was shot dead by a deputy at an arcade in suburban Denver after reportedly being connected to an earlier shooting involving two women. Authorities believe the man was linked to a female shooter who wounded another woman. The female shooter has been taken into custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denver | Updated: 10-02-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 03:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A confrontation turned tragic as a man was shot dead by a sheriff's deputy outside an arcade and entertainment venue in suburban Denver. The incident occurred Saturday night as officers responded to a report of an active shooter inside the establishment.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly confirmed that the deputy encountered a male suspect wielding a handgun in the parking lot. Despite several demands to disarm, the man reportedly turned towards the deputy, prompting the use of lethal force.

Inside the venue, a female had been shot and injured by another woman, who was later apprehended. The injured woman is expected to survive. Authorities suspect the deceased male was linked to the internal altercation in the bustling arcade venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

