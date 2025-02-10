Overnight Drone Assault Ignites Kyiv

In a dramatic escalation, Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Kyiv, resulting in a fire at a non-residential structure within the city's districts, confirmed the capital's mayor on Monday morning.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, communicating via the Telegram app, assured the public that emergency services are actively managing the situation and, as of now, no injuries have been reported.

Eyewitnesses, including Reuters correspondents, reported hearing multiple explosions presumed to be linked to operational air defense systems countering the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)