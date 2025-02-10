Left Menu

Overnight Drone Assault Ignites Kyiv

Russia conducted a drone attack on Kyiv overnight, causing a fire in a non-residential building. Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that all emergency services responded, and fortunately, there are no reported injuries. Witnesses heard explosions, suggesting air defense systems were active.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-02-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 05:23 IST
In a dramatic escalation, Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Kyiv, resulting in a fire at a non-residential structure within the city's districts, confirmed the capital's mayor on Monday morning.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, communicating via the Telegram app, assured the public that emergency services are actively managing the situation and, as of now, no injuries have been reported.

Eyewitnesses, including Reuters correspondents, reported hearing multiple explosions presumed to be linked to operational air defense systems countering the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

