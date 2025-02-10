Left Menu

Overnight Drone Strikes Rattle Kyiv and Sumy

Russian drones launched overnight triggered a fire in Kyiv and injured a woman in Sumy, Ukraine. The attack caused damage to several houses in Sumy. The full extent of the assault is not yet clear, with no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny civilian targeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 08:39 IST
Overnight Drone Strikes Rattle Kyiv and Sumy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent escalation, Russian drones launched overnight caused a blaze in Kyiv while injuring a 38-year-old woman in Sumy, according to Ukrainian officials on Monday.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, reported on Telegram that the attack set fire to a non-residential building, albeit with no injuries reported in the capital. However, in Sumy, Governor Ihor Kalchenko noted that a woman was hospitalized following the attack, with five homes sustaining damage.

The complete impact of the Russian nighttime assault remains uncertain, with no official response from Moscow. Despite the war initiated by Russia in February 2022, both Ukraine and Russia continue to refute claims of targeting civilians, even as civilian casualties remain significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's Championship Dreams Dashed by Bethell's Injury

England's Championship Dreams Dashed by Bethell's Injury

 India
2
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
3
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
4
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025