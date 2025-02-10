Overnight Drone Strikes Rattle Kyiv and Sumy

In a recent escalation, Russian drones launched overnight caused a blaze in Kyiv while injuring a 38-year-old woman in Sumy, according to Ukrainian officials on Monday.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, reported on Telegram that the attack set fire to a non-residential building, albeit with no injuries reported in the capital. However, in Sumy, Governor Ihor Kalchenko noted that a woman was hospitalized following the attack, with five homes sustaining damage.

The complete impact of the Russian nighttime assault remains uncertain, with no official response from Moscow. Despite the war initiated by Russia in February 2022, both Ukraine and Russia continue to refute claims of targeting civilians, even as civilian casualties remain significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)