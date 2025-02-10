Left Menu

The Supreme Battle: Trump, Courts, and Unchecked Power

President Donald Trump's second term faces critical tests at the Supreme Court, where he seeks to push through aggressive policies. With a conservative majority, Trump's actions face scrutiny, particularly on issues like birthright citizenship and federal spending. The court's decisions could significantly shape the executive power landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:31 IST
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump's second White House term is poised for a dramatic showdown at the Supreme Court. With three justices appointed by Trump himself, the court's decisions will be pivotal in determining the future of his aggressive policies.

Despite a conservative majority, there's an air of uncertainty surrounding the support for Trump's initiatives, especially on contentious matters like birthright citizenship, where lower courts have already intervened. Legal scholars predict his executive order on citizenship faces significant challenges.

Trump's attempts to freeze federal spending and potentially shut down USAID also hover on shaky ground. Previous successes, like the travel ban, offer both guidance and warning for navigating legal waters. Meanwhile, his authority over presidential appointees remains a well-guarded area of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

