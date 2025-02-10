Demand for Bilateral Talks as China Constructs World's Largest Dam
BJP member Dilip Saikia has urged the Indian government to initiate discussions with China to halt the construction of a large dam on the Yarlung Zangbo river, fearing risks to Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The dam's location in an earthquake-prone region raises significant concerns about potential downstream impacts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:13 IST
BJP representative Dilip Saikia has called upon the Indian government to engage in bilateral talks with China over the construction of a substantial dam on the Yarlung Zangbo river in Tibet.
Speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Saikia expressed concerns that the massive dam, purported to be the largest globally, poses a threat to regions downstream, including Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in India, as well as Bangladesh.
Located in an earthquake-prone area referred to as the 'ring of fire', the USD 137 billion project risks triggering floods or droughts, impacting millions living downstream.
