Demand for Bilateral Talks as China Constructs World's Largest Dam

BJP representative Dilip Saikia has called upon the Indian government to engage in bilateral talks with China over the construction of a substantial dam on the Yarlung Zangbo river in Tibet.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Saikia expressed concerns that the massive dam, purported to be the largest globally, poses a threat to regions downstream, including Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in India, as well as Bangladesh.

Located in an earthquake-prone area referred to as the 'ring of fire', the USD 137 billion project risks triggering floods or droughts, impacting millions living downstream.

(With inputs from agencies.)