Railways Bribery Scandal: Top Engineer Charged

The Central Bureau of Investigation has charged a chief engineer from Konkan Railways with alleged bribery in the project involving the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link. Authorities revealed that pending bills from the Katara-Dharam section were at the center of the scandal.

Sumeet Khajuria, an Indian Railway Service of Engineers officer from the 2005 batch, is named in the FIR alongside Paras Railtech Private Limited and its directors. Charges span from criminal conspiracy to corruption, outlined under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case details allege corrupt practices were employed to clear financial holds and adjust project estimates, focusing on tunnel muck removal. This high-stakes task is under the supervision of the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)