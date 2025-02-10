Left Menu

Railways Bribery Scandal: Top Engineer Charged

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against a chief engineer of Konkan Railways for allegedly accepting bribes to clear outstanding bills related to the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla project. Involved parties include Paras Railtech Private Limited and its directors under charges of conspiracy and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:45 IST
Railways Bribery Scandal: Top Engineer Charged
CBI Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation has charged a chief engineer from Konkan Railways with alleged bribery in the project involving the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link. Authorities revealed that pending bills from the Katara-Dharam section were at the center of the scandal.

Sumeet Khajuria, an Indian Railway Service of Engineers officer from the 2005 batch, is named in the FIR alongside Paras Railtech Private Limited and its directors. Charges span from criminal conspiracy to corruption, outlined under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case details allege corrupt practices were employed to clear financial holds and adjust project estimates, focusing on tunnel muck removal. This high-stakes task is under the supervision of the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025