Swachh Bharat Mission: A Sanitation Revolution Saving Lives

The Swachh Bharat Mission has been pivotal in improving sanitation and public health across India, as highlighted by a report from the World Health Organization, which attributes the saving of three lakh children's lives to the campaign.

Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil informed the Rajya Sabha that the initiative has dramatically improved rural hygiene with the construction of 12 crore toilets, benefitting 60 crore individuals, and enhancing women's safety by eliminating the need for open defecation.

The minister emphasized the ongoing nature of the mission, noting that Phase II is underway to ensure the sustainability of Open Defecation Free (ODF) status and expand solid and liquid waste management in rural communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)