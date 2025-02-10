Left Menu

Controversy and Appointment: Six Judges Join Pakistan's Supreme Court

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan appointed six judges to the Supreme Court amid protests from lawyers and the opposition party PTI. The decision, despite resistance from legal and political bodies, highlights tensions surrounding judicial appointments and the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:24 IST
Controversy and Appointment: Six Judges Join Pakistan's Supreme Court
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) appointed six judges to the Supreme Court on Monday, sparking unrest among the legal community and opposition political parties. Despite boycotts and opposition from two senior Supreme Court judges, the constitutional body proceeded with the appointments, marking a contentious shift in Pakistan's judicial landscape.

The newly appointed judges include leading figures from various high courts, such as Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar and Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui. This decision drew ire from lawyers and opposition members who accused the government of attempting to sway judicial outcomes by favorably appointing judges. The protests led to traffic disruptions and the suspension of public services amidst calls for judicial independence.

Accusations were raised against the government for allegedly trying to influence judiciary matters, claims that were dismissed by the government. The lawyers' discontent revolved around the 26th Constitutional Amendment and recent judicial transfers considered controversial by many. Legal representatives vow to continue their resistance, emphasizing the importance of transparency in judicial appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025