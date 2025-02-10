Controversy and Appointment: Six Judges Join Pakistan's Supreme Court

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) appointed six judges to the Supreme Court on Monday, sparking unrest among the legal community and opposition political parties. Despite boycotts and opposition from two senior Supreme Court judges, the constitutional body proceeded with the appointments, marking a contentious shift in Pakistan's judicial landscape.

The newly appointed judges include leading figures from various high courts, such as Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar and Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui. This decision drew ire from lawyers and opposition members who accused the government of attempting to sway judicial outcomes by favorably appointing judges. The protests led to traffic disruptions and the suspension of public services amidst calls for judicial independence.

Accusations were raised against the government for allegedly trying to influence judiciary matters, claims that were dismissed by the government. The lawyers' discontent revolved around the 26th Constitutional Amendment and recent judicial transfers considered controversial by many. Legal representatives vow to continue their resistance, emphasizing the importance of transparency in judicial appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)