Supreme Court Questions Return of Convicted Politicians to Parliament
The Supreme Court raises concerns about the return of politicians to Parliament after criminal convictions. A PIL seeks a life ban on convicted lawmakers, challenging Sections 8 and 9 of the Representation of People Act. The court seeks responses from the Centre and Election Commission on the issue.
Flagging the significant issue of "criminalisation of politics," the Supreme Court on Monday raised questions about the return of individuals to Parliament after being convicted in criminal cases.
A bench led by Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan has sought assistance from the attorney general on this pressing matter. The court reviewed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay calling for a lifetime ban on convicted politicians and expedited resolution of criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs across the country.
It has given a three-week deadline for responses from both the Central government and the Election Commission of India concerning the constitutional validity of Sections 8 and 9 of the Representation of People Act. The bench noted the apparent conflict of interest and questioned the measures allowing convicted individuals to return to legislative positions, highlighting the need for enlightenment on the said sections.
