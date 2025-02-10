Left Menu

Assam's Guwahati Bans Processions to Ease Traffic Woes

Guwahati city in Assam has imposed an immediate restriction on all processions to ensure uninterrupted public commute. The move aims to ease traffic congestion and prevent delays to emergency services. Violating this order will lead to penalties under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:57 IST
Assam's Guwahati Bans Processions to Ease Traffic Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Guwahati in Assam has implemented a ban on processions to facilitate a smooth commute for the public, as stated in an official mandate.

According to the Guwahati Police, these events often cause traffic jams, hindering vehicle movement and creating inconvenience for local commuters.

The ban addresses safety concerns by preventing potential delays to emergency services and ensuring public safety. Violators of this order will face legal action under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025