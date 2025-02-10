Assam's Guwahati Bans Processions to Ease Traffic Woes
Guwahati city in Assam has imposed an immediate restriction on all processions to ensure uninterrupted public commute. The move aims to ease traffic congestion and prevent delays to emergency services. Violating this order will lead to penalties under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The city of Guwahati in Assam has implemented a ban on processions to facilitate a smooth commute for the public, as stated in an official mandate.
According to the Guwahati Police, these events often cause traffic jams, hindering vehicle movement and creating inconvenience for local commuters.
The ban addresses safety concerns by preventing potential delays to emergency services and ensuring public safety. Violators of this order will face legal action under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
(With inputs from agencies.)
