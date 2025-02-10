Arrests Made After Viral Video of Assault Over Obscene Comments

Three individuals have been arrested in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, after they allegedly assaulted a man who objected to their obscene comments directed at his niece. A police official confirmed the arrests on Monday.

The confrontation, which occurred at 5 pm on Sunday at Son Chiraiya Square, was captured on video and went viral on social media. The incident unfolded as a Class 12 student was returning home on a motorcycle with her uncle when four men followed them and made lewd comments. When the uncle reprimanded them, he was attacked, according to Kripal Singh, the Kotwali police station in charge.

The arrested individuals, identified as Tauheed Khan, Irfan, and Raja Shakya, have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Efforts are currently underway to apprehend the fourth suspect involved in the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)