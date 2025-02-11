Mahmoud Abbas Overhauls Controversial Payment System
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has repealed a contentious payment scheme to families of Palestinians involved in conflict with Israeli forces. Criticized as incentivizing violence, the scheme will now have a new disbursement mechanism under a government body. This decision addresses financial pressures and U.S. demands.
In a significant policy shift, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has revoked the controversial payment system to families of Palestinians imprisoned or killed by Israeli forces. This move aligns with longstanding U.S. demands to halt what critics call 'pay for slay,' although Palestinians dispute this label.
The payments, previously criticized as incentivizing violence, will now be managed by a governmental entity linked to the president's office. While the exact details of the new disbursement mechanism are yet to be revealed, this overhaul marks a critical response to increasing financial constraints faced by the Palestinian Authority.
This development comes amid mounting pressure on the Palestinian Authority, which has been grappling with reduced aid and a decline in tax revenue from Israel. The Palestinian Authority's efforts to solicit additional support from Arab and European countries have so far yielded limited success, as billions of shekels remain at stake.
(With inputs from agencies.)
