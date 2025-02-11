Left Menu

Nuclear Tensions Surge: U.S. Submarine Sparks Outrage in North Korea

North Korea accuses the United States of escalating security tensions by deploying a nuclear submarine to South Korea, warning of potential military conflict. This move amplifies the longstanding hostility and highlights the volatility in the Korean peninsula amidst U.S.-South Korea military exercises.

Updated: 11-02-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 03:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The defense ministry of North Korea accused the United States of inciting a serious security threat by docking a nuclear submarine at a South Korean port, as reported by KCNA news agency on Tuesday.

A ministry spokesperson condemned the presence as a clear sign of America's persistent antagonism towards North Korea, warning that such actions could escalate tensions into an armed conflict in the Korean peninsula region.

The fast-attack submarine, Alexandria, part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet and equipped with Tomahawk missiles, arrived in Busan for resupply, according to reports. North Korea's criticism follows ongoing joint military exercises between U.S. and South Korean forces, which it regards as hostile maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

