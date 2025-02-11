Court Lifts Travel Ban: Farmers' Protest Case Update

The Delhi High Court has annulled a look out circular (LOC) issued against Thilakasri Krupanand and Shantunu Muluk concerning the 2021 farmers' protest, due to their full cooperation with authorities.

Justice Sanjeev Narula criticized the LOC as an arbitrary measure that imposed undue travel restrictions on the men without judicial backing. The court found no evidence of them attempting to evade legal proceedings, as the FIR did not specifically implicate them and the investigation remains inconclusive.

The court highlighted that the men traveled abroad and returned multiple times with permission, undermining flight-risk concerns. The order has been shared with the Bureau of Immigration, though the Delhi government opposed this decision, citing ongoing investigations into serious charges such as sedition and criminal conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)