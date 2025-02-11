Left Menu

Landmark Victory: Denmark's SKAT Secures $500 Million Verdict in U.S. Fraud Trial

A Manhattan jury awarded Denmark's tax authority SKAT $500 million, marking the first U.S. civil trial win in a $2.1 billion tax refund fraud case. Accused mastermind Sanjay Shah and his firm faced charges for fraud through 'cum-ex' trades. The verdict supports SKAT's global recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:42 IST
Landmark Victory: Denmark's SKAT Secures $500 Million Verdict in U.S. Fraud Trial
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a groundbreaking decision, a Manhattan federal jury awarded Denmark's SKAT, its tax authority, $500 million, marking a critical win in a complex fraud case. The civil trial focused on reclaiming $2.1 billion believed to have been fraudulently obtained through a tax refund scheme orchestrated by Sanjay Shah, a British hedge fund trader.

Jeppe Bruus, Denmark's Taxation Minister, expressed approval of the verdict, reiterating SKAT's litigation strategy's effectiveness. The verdict, handed down after a five-week trial, is seen as pivotal in SKAT's international legal efforts across several countries, including the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., to recoup stolen funds.

The trial shed light on controversial finance maneuvers known as "cum-ex" trades, which led to a broader investigation into Sanjay Shah's alleged role. As SKAT continues its global legal battle, the win in New York is a vital step towards justice and a deterrent against similar fraud schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025