Deadly Blast Strikes Kabul Bank in Kunduz

At least five individuals lost their lives when a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside a Kabul Bank branch in Kunduz province, northeastern Afghanistan, on Tuesday morning, according to local police.

The explosion occurred at 8:35 a.m. local time (0405 GMT) and resulted in the deaths of the bank's security guard, civilians, and members of the Taliban. An additional seven people sustained injuries, as confirmed by Jumma Uddin Khakasr, the provincial police spokesman.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, though Islamic State militants have been launching assaults against the Taliban since their resurgence in 2021. Despite Taliban authorities' assurances of having largely suppressed the group, these attacks persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)