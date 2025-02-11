Left Menu

Pakistan's Declining CPI: A Reflection on Global Corruption Trends

Pakistan's position on the Corruption Perception Index fell from 133 in 2023 to 135 in 2024. The CPI ranks countries based on perceived public sector corruption. Pakistan’s score dropped from 29 to 27, reflecting a global trend of high corruption. This calls for urgent anti-corruption measures worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:22 IST
Pakistan's Declining CPI: A Reflection on Global Corruption Trends
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a notable development, Pakistan's ranking on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has decreased from 133 in 2023 to 135 in 2024, as reported by Dawn.com.

The CPI, which assesses public sector corruption in 180 countries using a scale where zero signifies high corruption and 100 represents low corruption levels, highlighted this decline.

The Transparency International Berlin produces the CPI report annually, with Transparency International Pakistan clarifying that it does not partake in data collection or score calculation for the index.

(With inputs from agencies.)

