Pakistan's Declining CPI: A Reflection on Global Corruption Trends

In a notable development, Pakistan's ranking on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has decreased from 133 in 2023 to 135 in 2024, as reported by Dawn.com.

The CPI, which assesses public sector corruption in 180 countries using a scale where zero signifies high corruption and 100 represents low corruption levels, highlighted this decline.

The Transparency International Berlin produces the CPI report annually, with Transparency International Pakistan clarifying that it does not partake in data collection or score calculation for the index.

(With inputs from agencies.)