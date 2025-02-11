Drones of Death: Civilian Toll in Ukraine

Short-range aerial drones have emerged as a primary threat to civilians in Ukraine, leading to the highest casualty figures for January 2025, as per the U.N.'s monitoring mission.

The conflict, now in its third year, has seen drones evolve from supporting roles to crucial battlefield weapons, accounting for a significant portion of civilian deaths and injuries.

U.N. estimates nearly 12,500 civilians, including 650 children, have died in the war, though this is likely an undercount. The U.N. calls for better distinction between civilian and military targets, as civilian casualties remain high.

