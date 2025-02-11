Left Menu

Drones of Death: Civilian Toll in Ukraine

Civilian casualties in the Ukraine conflict have escalated due to the use of short-range aerial drones, which were the leading cause of deaths in January 2025. The U.N. highlights the troubling increase in drone use during the ongoing war, with both sides producing millions annually.

Short-range aerial drones have emerged as a primary threat to civilians in Ukraine, leading to the highest casualty figures for January 2025, as per the U.N.'s monitoring mission.

The conflict, now in its third year, has seen drones evolve from supporting roles to crucial battlefield weapons, accounting for a significant portion of civilian deaths and injuries.

U.N. estimates nearly 12,500 civilians, including 650 children, have died in the war, though this is likely an undercount. The U.N. calls for better distinction between civilian and military targets, as civilian casualties remain high.

