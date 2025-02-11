Manipur's Political Turmoil: Congress Decries Governor's Assembly Order

The political tension in Manipur escalated as Keisham Meghachandra, the Congress president, labeled Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's order to nullify the assembly session as 'illegal and unconstitutional.'

This controversy arose after N Biren Singh's resignation as chief minister, sparking fears of a looming constitutional crisis in the state.

The Communist Party of India also criticized the situation, urging for fresh elections to reinstate democracy, warning that reinstating Singh could exacerbate the state's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)