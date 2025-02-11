Left Menu

Manipur's Political Turmoil: Congress Decries Governor's Assembly Order

Keisham Meghachandra, Manipur Congress president, challenges the legality of Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's decision to cancel the assembly session following N Biren Singh's resignation as chief minister. The situation might spiral into a constitutional crisis, as fresh elections are demanded to restore democratic integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:25 IST
Manipur's Political Turmoil: Congress Decries Governor's Assembly Order
  • Country:
  • India

The political tension in Manipur escalated as Keisham Meghachandra, the Congress president, labeled Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's order to nullify the assembly session as 'illegal and unconstitutional.'

This controversy arose after N Biren Singh's resignation as chief minister, sparking fears of a looming constitutional crisis in the state.

The Communist Party of India also criticized the situation, urging for fresh elections to reinstate democracy, warning that reinstating Singh could exacerbate the state's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025