Manipur's Political Turmoil: Congress Decries Governor's Assembly Order
Keisham Meghachandra, Manipur Congress president, challenges the legality of Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's decision to cancel the assembly session following N Biren Singh's resignation as chief minister. The situation might spiral into a constitutional crisis, as fresh elections are demanded to restore democratic integrity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:25 IST
The political tension in Manipur escalated as Keisham Meghachandra, the Congress president, labeled Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's order to nullify the assembly session as 'illegal and unconstitutional.'
This controversy arose after N Biren Singh's resignation as chief minister, sparking fears of a looming constitutional crisis in the state.
The Communist Party of India also criticized the situation, urging for fresh elections to reinstate democracy, warning that reinstating Singh could exacerbate the state's challenges.
