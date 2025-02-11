Supreme Court Demands Transparent EVM Verification

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court demanded the Election Commission of India clarify its process for verifying electronic voting machines (EVMs) while ensuring memory data remains intact. This comes in response to various pleas that highlight non-compliance with the court's earlier judgement on EVM verification protocols.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, leading a special bench, instructed the poll panel to avoid erasing or modifying data during the verification process. The bench has given the Election Commission 15 days to submit a detailed procedural account and will revisit the case starting the first week of March.

The court's stance arises from concerns brought forward by entities like the Association for Democratic Reforms, which contend that the Election Commission's procedures do not align with mandates issued in a 2024 judgement. The top court insists EVM microcontrollers and symbol loading units undergo transparent verification to maintain electoral integrity.

