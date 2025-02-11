Supreme Court Demands Transparent EVM Verification
The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to verify the integrity of electronic voting machines without erasing data. This follows a plea by the Association for Democratic Reforms and others, highlighting concerns about compliance with the court's previous directions. A response is due within 15 days.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court demanded the Election Commission of India clarify its process for verifying electronic voting machines (EVMs) while ensuring memory data remains intact. This comes in response to various pleas that highlight non-compliance with the court's earlier judgement on EVM verification protocols.
Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, leading a special bench, instructed the poll panel to avoid erasing or modifying data during the verification process. The bench has given the Election Commission 15 days to submit a detailed procedural account and will revisit the case starting the first week of March.
The court's stance arises from concerns brought forward by entities like the Association for Democratic Reforms, which contend that the Election Commission's procedures do not align with mandates issued in a 2024 judgement. The top court insists EVM microcontrollers and symbol loading units undergo transparent verification to maintain electoral integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Open source under pressure: Challenges of compliance in a regulated world
Bombay HC Orders Strict Compliance on PoP Idol Ban Ahead of Maghi Ganesh Festival
New Tax Regime Encourages Compliance, Boosts Economy
Uganda’s Supreme Court Rules Against Civilians Tried in Military Courts, Urges Immediate Compliance
SARS Reports Growth in Tax Compliance Among Provisional Taxpayers and Trusts for 2024